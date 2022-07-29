DGS Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Susquehanna cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

