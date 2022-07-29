DGS Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,952,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.