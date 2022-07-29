DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

