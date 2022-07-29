DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 3.6 %

INTU opened at $448.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.