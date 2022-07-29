DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,528 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $32,718,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BHP Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.55) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

BHP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.