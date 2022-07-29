DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,252 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

