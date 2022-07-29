DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.19 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.