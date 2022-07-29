Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.