Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.