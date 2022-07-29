Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $842,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

