Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

