Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Dril-Quip updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 1.4 %
Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
