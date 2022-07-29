DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

