Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.38, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

