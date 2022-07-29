Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.38, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
