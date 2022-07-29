DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.