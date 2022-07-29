Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $29.81 million and $4.07 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.