Dynamic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $607,255.23 and approximately $26.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,926.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.71 or 0.07208221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00163592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00256132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00675448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00635909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005591 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.