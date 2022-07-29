e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $469,229.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
