Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,207. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Stephens dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

