East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $74.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

