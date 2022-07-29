EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.84-6.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 2,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,505. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 47.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.