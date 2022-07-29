Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Issue $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Eaton has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

