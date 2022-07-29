Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 1.5 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

