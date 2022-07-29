Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given New €54.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.
Edenred Stock Up 0.8 %
EDNMY opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.86.
Edenred Dividend Announcement
About Edenred
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edenred (EDNMY)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.