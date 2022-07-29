Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EW opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.