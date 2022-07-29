EJF Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EJFI stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £74.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.48. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

