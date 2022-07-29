Elastos Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00007751 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $37.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.