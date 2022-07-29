Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 31,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 59,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.