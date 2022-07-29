Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.74. 16,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

