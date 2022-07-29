Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $313.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

