Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

