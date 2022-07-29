Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 491.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,555. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.