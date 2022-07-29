Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus Trading Up 4.3 %

EFOI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

