Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading 6% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.96. 74,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,451,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

