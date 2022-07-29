Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading 6% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.96. 74,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,451,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.65 and a beta of 1.59.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
