Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($19.90) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.05 ($12.29) on Monday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($15.47). The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.72 and a 200-day moving average of €12.22.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.