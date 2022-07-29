EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
EnPro Industries Stock Performance
NYSE NPO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
