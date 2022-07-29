Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 483.3% in July

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Up 0.6 %

EUBG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.53.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.