Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 483.3% in July

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Up 0.6 %
EUBG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.53.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (EUBG)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.