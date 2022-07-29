EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $168,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,363,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

