Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Equifax worth $119,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $207.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.01.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.