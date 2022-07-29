Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.59.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $711.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $657.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

