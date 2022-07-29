Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 7.9% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $706.43. 5,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $657.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.59.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

