Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $716.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $718.00 to $716.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $824.59.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.31 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.48. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

