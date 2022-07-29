Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $824.59.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $711.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

