Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.49 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.