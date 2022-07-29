Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of EQX opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.46.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
