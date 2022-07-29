Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.84. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 38,215 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

