Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,651. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

