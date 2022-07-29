Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 865.2% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 115,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,154. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

