eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
eServGlobal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.45.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
