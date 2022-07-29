ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.